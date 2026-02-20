Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Releases Earnings Results

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$79.02 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$17.53 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 13.90%.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$2,325.98 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$1,836.92 and a one year high of C$2,700.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,442.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,396.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2,600.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$2,200.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$3,200.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,764.29.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

