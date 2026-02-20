eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research lifted their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.68.

eBay stock opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,848.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $3,076,237.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $435,388.67. The trade was a 87.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,584 shares of company stock worth $3,918,282. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,873 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in eBay by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,841 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q4 beat and strong Q1 guidance — eBay reported Q4 non?GAAP EPS of $1.41 vs. $1.35 expected and revenue above estimates; management issued Q1 EPS and revenue guidance above consensus, which supports near?term earnings momentum.

Depop acquisition expands Gen?Z exposure — eBay agreed to buy Depop from Etsy for ~$1.2B in cash, giving it a foothold in secondhand fashion and younger buyers that could boost GMV and ad/commerce monetization over time.

Shareholder returns lifted — Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.31 (?7% increase) and authorized an incremental $2.0B repurchase program, signaling capital?return confidence.

Analyst upgrades and price?target increases — Multiple firms (Needham, Baird, Wells Fargo, Evercore, Goldman Sachs among others) raised targets or upgraded coverage following the results/Depop deal, adding buying interest.

Short?interest report shows no clear change — a short?interest entry in the feed is effectively zero/invalid and provides no actionable signal on positioning. (Data appears unreliable.)

Heavy put option activity — unusually large volume of put buys was reported around the print, which can reflect hedging or bearish speculative positioning and adds short?term downside pressure.

Near?term dilution and margin pressure flagged — management and analysts note the Depop deal will be a low single?digit drag to near?term non?GAAP operating income with accretion only later (and Q4 gross margin slipped due to investments like managed shipping/Authenticity).

Insider and some institutional selling — recent filings cited notable insider sales and large institutional rebalancing in Q4, which can cap upside if persistent.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

