Insider Selling: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $244,890.36 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $244,890.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 65,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,372.06. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $2,919,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 85,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,141,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 111,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

Featured Articles

