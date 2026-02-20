Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of CAKE opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $961.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 47.09%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,059.3% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,771,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,057,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 407,223 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 349,168 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,583.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 287,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 270,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 54.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after acquiring an additional 262,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Raised dividend and buyback authorization — Management increased the quarterly dividend to $0.30 (an ~11.1% raise) and expanded share-repurchase authorization, a direct shareholder-return boost that can underpin the stock. Boosts Dividend and Buyback Authorization

Raised dividend and buyback authorization — Management increased the quarterly dividend to $0.30 (an ~11.1% raise) and expanded share-repurchase authorization, a direct shareholder-return boost that can underpin the stock. Positive Sentiment: Top-line growth and unit expansion plan — Q4 revenue rose about 4.4% to ~$961.6M and management signaled up to 26 new openings in 2026; company also nudged FY revenue guidance toward ~$3.9B, signaling continued growth potential. The Cheesecake Factory: A Sweet Treat For Shareholders

Top-line growth and unit expansion plan — Q4 revenue rose about 4.4% to ~$961.6M and management signaled up to 26 new openings in 2026; company also nudged FY revenue guidance toward ~$3.9B, signaling continued growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst response — Citigroup raised its price target to $74 with a Buy stance, while other shops (Wells Fargo, Stephens) moved to more cautious ratings/targets; analyst views are split between growth optimism and concerns about valuation/traffic. Analyst Coverage

Mixed analyst response — Citigroup raised its price target to $74 with a Buy stance, while other shops (Wells Fargo, Stephens) moved to more cautious ratings/targets; analyst views are split between growth optimism and concerns about valuation/traffic. Negative Sentiment: Comparable-sales weakness and margin pressure — The namesake Cheesecake Factory brand reported a decline in comparable sales (~-2.2%) and operating margins narrowed (operating margin reported near ~3.5%), which has alarmed investors focused on traffic trends and profitability. Media coverage notes the share-price reaction. Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings

Comparable-sales weakness and margin pressure — The namesake Cheesecake Factory brand reported a decline in comparable sales (~-2.2%) and operating margins narrowed (operating margin reported near ~3.5%), which has alarmed investors focused on traffic trends and profitability. Media coverage notes the share-price reaction. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and earnings perception — While revenue rose, several outlets highlighted narrower operating profit and lower net income year?over?year; some investors viewed the quarter as mixed enough to justify selling into the initial pop. Challenging Operating Environment

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

