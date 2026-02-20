HighTower Advisors LLC Has $17.24 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,947 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $17,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.44.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $304,304.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,001.80. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,959.40. This represents a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $151.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

