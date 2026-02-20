Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,707 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $7,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 402,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,704,117.25. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $345,736.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 165,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,941.94. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $156.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded Airbnb to a “strong?buy,” adding upward pressure by signaling bullish analyst conviction. Argus Upgrade

Argus upgraded Airbnb to a “strong?buy,” adding upward pressure by signaling bullish analyst conviction. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital issued a “buy” on ABNB, reinforcing the broker?upgrade momentum that can attract momentum and institutional buying. RBC Buy

RBC Capital issued a “buy” on ABNB, reinforcing the broker?upgrade momentum that can attract momentum and institutional buying. Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is pivoting into AI-driven travel features and reportedly hired talent from Meta — a strategic move investors view as enhancing long?term engagement and valuation upside. AI Pivot & Meta Hire

Airbnb is pivoting into AI-driven travel features and reportedly hired talent from Meta — a strategic move investors view as enhancing long?term engagement and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Operationally proactive: Airbnb is offering up to $750 to recruit first?time hosts in FIFA World Cup cities, which could expand short?term supply ahead of a demand spike. Host Incentive

Operationally proactive: Airbnb is offering up to $750 to recruit first?time hosts in FIFA World Cup cities, which could expand short?term supply ahead of a demand spike. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and investors are digesting management’s Q4 call — a “Top 5 analyst questions” piece highlights the key execution and margin topics investors will watch next. Analyst Questions

Analysts and investors are digesting management’s Q4 call — a “Top 5 analyst questions” piece highlights the key execution and margin topics investors will watch next. Neutral Sentiment: Comparison pieces (e.g., CCL vs. ABNB) and Zacks commentary frame ABNB as a leisure/recreation play with potential upside versus peers — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. CCL vs ABNB

Comparison pieces (e.g., CCL vs. ABNB) and Zacks commentary frame ABNB as a leisure/recreation play with potential upside versus peers — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ analyst blog highlights ABNB among consumer names with upside potential amid sector weakness — supportive background research but not a direct driver. Zacks Analyst Blog

Zacks’ analyst blog highlights ABNB among consumer names with upside potential amid sector weakness — supportive background research but not a direct driver. Negative Sentiment: Short?interest notices in recent feeds show an “increase” but report zero shares and NaN changes — the feed appears erroneous. If genuine, rising short interest would be a headwind; current data is unreliable and adds uncertainty.

Short?interest notices in recent feeds show an “increase” but report zero shares and NaN changes — the feed appears erroneous. If genuine, rising short interest would be a headwind; current data is unreliable and adds uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental caution: Airbnb’s most recent quarter beat revenue but missed EPS (reported $0.56 vs. $0.66 expected), which remains a near?term valuation risk that can amplify selloffs if growth/margin concerns persist.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.