Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $115.06 Thousand (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115.06 thousand and approximately $0.05 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00010915 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.