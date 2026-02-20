Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Releases Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Pan American Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$83.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.12. The firm has a market cap of C$35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.39.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.

