Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0003

Achain (ACT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $2.08 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000119 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. Telegram, Github, Medium, Reddit, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.