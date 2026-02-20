JonesTrading Cuts Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Price Target to $12.00

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JonesTrading from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBRT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

FBRT stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 67.81 and a current ratio of 70.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Point Credit Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,381,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 766,875 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $4,237,000. Gratia Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 817,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 242,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 873,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 168,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FBRT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property?level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

