Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 9,049 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,319,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 436.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 125.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,699,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,712 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Wedbush raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.52.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

