Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $195.33 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $166.02 and a 1 year high of $281.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $1,216,567.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,035,259.16. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,536,856.34. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,171 shares of company stock worth $9,079,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

