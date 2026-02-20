King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,269 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Medpace worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,853,000 after buying an additional 116,354 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Medpace by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,559,000 after acquiring an additional 121,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 15.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 621,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Medpace by 12.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 445,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,740,000 after purchasing an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.69, for a total value of $394,580.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 646,184 shares in the company, valued at $381,694,426.96. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total value of $12,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,751,625. This trade represents a 42.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,745 shares of company stock worth $122,369,738. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $446.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $558.09 and its 200 day moving average is $537.81.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 118.82%. The firm had revenue of $708.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $582.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.45.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

