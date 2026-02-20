Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 730,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $864,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,865,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ST shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,421.20. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

