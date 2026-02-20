NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 79,835 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,835 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in Kenvue by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $79,269,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Kenvue by 204.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $18.00 price objective on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

In other Kenvue news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

KVUE opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

