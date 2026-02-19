Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 5,771 RTX Corporation $RTX

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $204.87 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.66.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (an RTX business) won an Air Force Research Laboratory contract to develop domestic production of thin?film lithium niobate (TFLN) wafers — a critical material for high-speed secure communications and advanced sensing. This supports on?shoring, strengthens Raytheon’s tech pipeline for defense/commercial programs and reduces foreign supply risks that investors care about. Read More.

Raytheon (an RTX business) won an Air Force Research Laboratory contract to develop domestic production of thin?film lithium niobate (TFLN) wafers — a critical material for high-speed secure communications and advanced sensing. This supports on?shoring, strengthens Raytheon’s tech pipeline for defense/commercial programs and reduces foreign supply risks that investors care about. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace (an RTX business) was named a finalist for a Crystal Cabin Award for its SkyNook suite — a product recognition that can support commercial aerospace branding and potential OEM/customer interest in cabin innovations. This is a modest but positive commercial aerospace signal. Read More.

Collins Aerospace (an RTX business) was named a finalist for a Crystal Cabin Award for its SkyNook suite — a product recognition that can support commercial aerospace branding and potential OEM/customer interest in cabin innovations. This is a modest but positive commercial aerospace signal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst attention: Zacks highlighted RTX among top analyst picks following strong earnings beats and backlog strength, reinforcing buy-side interest driven by defense backlog, cloud/AI demand tailwinds and recent results. Positive analyst coverage can support multiple expansion and buying momentum. Read More.

Analyst attention: Zacks highlighted RTX among top analyst picks following strong earnings beats and backlog strength, reinforcing buy-side interest driven by defense backlog, cloud/AI demand tailwinds and recent results. Positive analyst coverage can support multiple expansion and buying momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: RTX management presented at Citi’s Global Industrial Tech & Mobility conference — investor takeaways depend on any new commentary about guidance, margins, backlog and M&A integration; transcripts allow traders to re?price expectations but no single headline move noted here. Read More.

RTX management presented at Citi’s Global Industrial Tech & Mobility conference — investor takeaways depend on any new commentary about guidance, margins, backlog and M&A integration; transcripts allow traders to re?price expectations but no single headline move noted here. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Many tech headlines in the feed cover consumer GPU reviews, pricing and deal stories (NVIDIA “RTX” GPUs, RTX 50xx/40xx/30xx etc.), which are largely about PC/gaming markets and NVIDIA product cycles — these are peripheral to RTX Corporation’s aerospace & defense business and unlikely to drive its stock near-term. Example items: NZXT H2 Mini PC, MSI/NVIDIA RTX 5090 coverage, retail laptop deals. Read More. / Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

