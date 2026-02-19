NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 8,364 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Large ETF inflows — ETFs have gathered over $250 billion in the first six weeks of 2026, supporting demand for broad S&P 500 exposures like VOO. Velocity Amid Volatility: ETFs See $250B+ Inflows in 6 Weeks
- Positive Sentiment: Long?term bull case intact — an investor note argues history and secular themes (e.g., AI) still favor buying broad S&P exposure, which can support continued interest in VOO. Should You Buy the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF With the Stock Market Near a Record High? History Offers a Clear Answer
- Positive Sentiment: Early?week technical bounce — several market forecasts see the S&P and Nasdaq trying to continue a recovery, which tends to lift VOO because it tracks the index. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecast – US Indices Looking to Continue Recovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre?market updates and investor positioning — daily updates show small pre?market swings as traders await Fed minutes and other catalysts; these often create short?term noise for VOO. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 2/17/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Range?bound market structure — analysts note the S&P has been choppy and range?bound, implying VOO may see muted directional moves until a breakout/ breakdown. S&P 500 Names to Watch as Index Remains Range-Bound
- Negative Sentiment: AI?led selloff pressure — recent weakness included a selloff tied to AI concerns that contributed to the S&P’s second straight weekly loss, a near?term headwind for VOO. S&P 500 Snapshot: Second Straight Loss
- Negative Sentiment: Key technical risk levels — analysts warn the S&P must hold certain levels to avoid a deeper correction (a break below 6780 could imply a ~20% pullback), creating downside risk for VOO. The S&P 500 Is Range-bound and Must Hold 6780 to Still Allow for an April Peak
- Negative Sentiment: Tech leadership needed — the S&P’s ability to reclaim its 50?day moving average depends on tech/FANG recovery; failure to regain that momentum would cap upside for VOO. S&P 500: Can Tech Sector Strengthen Enough to Overcome 50-Day Moving Average?
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
