NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 8,364 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $631.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $844.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

