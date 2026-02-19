Signet Financial Management LLC Invests $5.20 Million in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,335,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 34.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 target price on ASML and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Grupo Santander lowered ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $1,200.00 price target on ASML in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Stock Up 3.4%

ASML opened at $1,468.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,264.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,047.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,493.47.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.