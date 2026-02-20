Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Down 15% – What’s Next?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) was down 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 474,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 136,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inomin Mines Trading Down 15.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 5.63.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

