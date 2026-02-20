Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $335.75 and last traded at $332.54. 21,375,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 26,337,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

Broadcom Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.85 and a 200 day moving average of $341.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 895.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,438,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

