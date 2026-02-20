IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 3% – What’s Next?

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $40.97. 22,728,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 44,323,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

IREN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IREN. Citigroup assumed coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm set a $94.00 target price on IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

IREN Stock Up 2.9%

The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.64 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.IREN’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IREN during the 4th quarter worth $5,485,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of IREN by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Feynman Point Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN in the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

