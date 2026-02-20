Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 1181208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish take — Seeking Alpha keeps a Buy stance, highlighting 7% constant-currency Q4 revenue growth and 27% adjusted-EBITDA growth, and reiterates a multi-year 5–7% revenue growth target driven by contact-lens, dry-eye and premium IOL innovation. This underscores improving operating leverage and a constructive growth story. Article Title

Analyst bullish take — Seeking Alpha keeps a Buy stance, highlighting 7% constant-currency Q4 revenue growth and 27% adjusted-EBITDA growth, and reiterates a multi-year 5–7% revenue growth target driven by contact-lens, dry-eye and premium IOL innovation. This underscores improving operating leverage and a constructive growth story. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded BLCO to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signaling growing optimism around earnings prospects — a near-term catalyst that can attract buy-side interest. Article Title

Zacks upgraded BLCO to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signaling growing optimism around earnings prospects — a near-term catalyst that can attract buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Company messaging and coverage highlight product innovation — CEO commentary teases the biggest contact-lens innovation since 1999 and the firm is tying executive incentives to AI literacy, signaling strategic focus on innovation and tech-enabled operations that could support longer-term margin expansion. Contact Lens Innovation Video CEO Pay & AI Article

Company messaging and coverage highlight product innovation — CEO commentary teases the biggest contact-lens innovation since 1999 and the firm is tying executive incentives to AI literacy, signaling strategic focus on innovation and tech-enabled operations that could support longer-term margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 financials were mixed: revenue of $1.41B beat estimates (up ~9.8% YoY), but EPS of $0.32 missed consensus $0.35; adjusted EBITDA showed solid growth. Revenue strength is supportive, but the EPS miss keeps sentiment cautious. Earnings Release

Q4 financials were mixed: revenue of $1.41B beat estimates (up ~9.8% YoY), but EPS of $0.32 missed consensus $0.35; adjusted EBITDA showed solid growth. Revenue strength is supportive, but the EPS miss keeps sentiment cautious. Neutral Sentiment: FY-2026 revenue guidance was updated to roughly $5.4B–$5.5B (around consensus), which reduces downside surprise risk but doesn’t materially re-accelerate the story; investors will look to margin and EPS trajectory for conviction. Guidance / Slide Deck

FY-2026 revenue guidance was updated to roughly $5.4B–$5.5B (around consensus), which reduces downside surprise risk but doesn’t materially re-accelerate the story; investors will look to margin and EPS trajectory for conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings/call transcripts are available for details on margin drivers, product cadence and geographic trends — useful for investors who want the granular color behind the top-line beat and EPS miss. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings/call transcripts are available for details on margin drivers, product cadence and geographic trends — useful for investors who want the granular color behind the top-line beat and EPS miss. Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side skepticism remains — Bank of America reiterated a Sell with a $15 PT, flagging structural overhangs and margin shortfalls that could limit upside until profitability trends clearly improve. That keeps supply-side pressure and can weigh on momentum. BOA Sell Note

Some sell-side skepticism remains — Bank of America reiterated a Sell with a $15 PT, flagging structural overhangs and margin shortfalls that could limit upside until profitability trends clearly improve. That keeps supply-side pressure and can weigh on momentum. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss vs. consensus ($0.32 vs $0.35) is an immediate negative catalyst that prompted mixed media coverage and likely explains intraday selling pressure despite the revenue beat. EPS Miss Coverage

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Corporation will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 729.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

