Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) COO Sells $11,758,359.51 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $11,758,359.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,531,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,590,376.81. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Astera Labs Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:ALAB traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.62. 2,894,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941,660. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.12.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Astera Labs by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,747 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 2,496.6% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,611,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 1,549,144 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,283,000 after buying an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at $209,599,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 577.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,733,000 after acquiring an additional 960,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

See Also

