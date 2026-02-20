Rajeev Menon Sells 6,333 Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total transaction of $2,258,411.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,942.12. This represents a 40.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $349.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,483. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.56 and its 200-day moving average is $290.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Positive Sentiment: Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $11.32–$11.57 and Q1 guidance of $2.50–$2.55, which supports earnings visibility and helped trigger analyst target increases. Read More.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore increased their price objective on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

