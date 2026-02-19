1,100,000 Shares in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. $AEXA Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AEXA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,023,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 2.56% of American Exceptionalism Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,325,000.

Get American Exceptionalism Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Exceptionalism Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

American Exceptionalism Acquisition Price Performance

AEXA opened at $11.20 on Thursday. American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $11.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41.

About American Exceptionalism Acquisition

(Free Report)

We are led by Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and Managing Partner of Social Capital. Like Social Capital, the company is formed to confront the world’s hardest problems. Although these problems have evolved over the past decade, our approach remains the same—with a dedication to first principles thinking, deep technological understanding and a willingness to be contrarian to consensus. — We intend to find companies that operate in sectors that we believe will be instrumental in maintaining U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Exceptionalism Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Exceptionalism Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.