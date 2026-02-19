Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Galata Acquisition Corp. II $LATAU

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LATAU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $998,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Galata Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Galata Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ LATAU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Galata Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

About Galata Acquisition Corp. II

We are a blank check company incorporated on June 20, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LATAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galata Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galata Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.