Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. Equinox Gold makes up about 2.8% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,464,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,659,000 after purchasing an additional 822,981 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 77.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 231,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Equinox Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 3.9%

EQX stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

