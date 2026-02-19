Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $903.21 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,175,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,688 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $903,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,558,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,104,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,501,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,710,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,329,000 after acquiring an additional 290,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 118.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 478,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after acquiring an additional 258,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.17.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 12.70%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at $33,217,425.40. The trade was a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

