Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 19.14%. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.360-3.460 EPS.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $72.25.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 67.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 58.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

