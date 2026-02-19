Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 359.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 121.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,563.04. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

