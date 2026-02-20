Leslie Trigg Sells 3,361 Shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $11,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,342 shares in the company, valued at $342,845.70. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, January 21st, Leslie Trigg sold 2,120 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $10,706.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Leslie Trigg sold 11,794 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $60,385.28.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Leslie Trigg sold 1,795 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $7,664.65.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 201,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at about $5,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 955.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 376,196 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 8,482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 429,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 424,120 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 314,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 230,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

OM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OM

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long?term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.