Leslie Trigg Sells 3,361 Shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $11,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,342 shares in the company, valued at $342,845.70. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Leslie Trigg sold 2,120 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $10,706.00.
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Leslie Trigg sold 11,794 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $60,385.28.
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Leslie Trigg sold 1,795 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $7,664.65.
Outset Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 201,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $21.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on OM
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.
Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long?term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Outset Medical
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.