Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $107.04 and traded as high as $127.59. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $123.63, with a volume of 16,728 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 12,329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 621,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 616,478 shares during the last quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $21,766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,051,000 after purchasing an additional 125,530 shares during the last quarter. Nitor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $6,703,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 63,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE: NRP) is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

