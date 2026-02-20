Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada?based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company’s core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced?stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

