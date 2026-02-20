NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 4,048 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $266.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.35.

Expedia Group stock opened at $199.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.11 and its 200-day moving average is $240.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

In other news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

