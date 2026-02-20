Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.3333.
Several brokerages recently commented on TRNS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $95.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Transcat
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Transcat Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of Transcat stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Transcat has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.65 million, a PE ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Transcat had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ: TRNS) is a leading provider of calibration, laboratory, and metrology services in North America. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, the company specializes in ensuring the accuracy and compliance of measurement instruments across a wide range of industries. Transcat operates a network of ISO/IEC 17025–accredited laboratories and offers on-site field calibration, instrument repair, and preventive maintenance services.
In addition to its calibration services, Transcat distributes precision instrumentation and related software solutions from top manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Transcat
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.