Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.3333.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $95.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Get Transcat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Transcat

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transcat Trading Up 1.8%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Transcat by 677.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 216,579 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Transcat has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.65 million, a PE ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Transcat had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ: TRNS) is a leading provider of calibration, laboratory, and metrology services in North America. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, the company specializes in ensuring the accuracy and compliance of measurement instruments across a wide range of industries. Transcat operates a network of ISO/IEC 17025–accredited laboratories and offers on-site field calibration, instrument repair, and preventive maintenance services.

In addition to its calibration services, Transcat distributes precision instrumentation and related software solutions from top manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.