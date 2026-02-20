Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS:DRNE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Drone Aviation Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:DRNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.07. Drone Aviation shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 48,300 shares traded.

Drone Aviation Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

About Drone Aviation

Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS: DRNE) is a U.S.-based company that designs, manufactures and integrates small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) for defense, public safety and commercial markets. The company’s core capabilities span aircraft platform development, mission-specific payload design and ground control station integration, allowing end users to deploy turnkey drone solutions for reconnaissance, inspection and surveillance tasks.

In addition to hardware offerings, Drone Aviation provides comprehensive services that include operator training, field support, maintenance programs and system upgrades.

