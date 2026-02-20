Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) & GameStop (NYSE:GME) Head-To-Head Contrast

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of GameStop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of GameStop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GameStop and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GameStop 1 1 0 0 1.50 Melco Resorts & Entertainment 1 3 5 1 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

GameStop presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 43.53%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Given Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Melco Resorts & Entertainment is more favorable than GameStop.

This table compares GameStop and Melco Resorts & Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GameStop $3.82 billion 2.80 $131.30 million $0.82 29.15 Melco Resorts & Entertainment $5.16 billion 0.48 $185.04 million $0.46 12.78

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than GameStop. Melco Resorts & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GameStop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GameStop has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GameStop and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GameStop 11.08% 9.75% 5.80% Melco Resorts & Entertainment 3.58% -29.08% 3.59%

Summary

Melco Resorts & Entertainment beats GameStop on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads. It sells collectibles comprising apparel, toys, trading cards, gadgets, and other retail products for pop culture and technology enthusiasts, as well as engages in the digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace activities. The company operates stores and ecommerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and pop culture themed stores that sell collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys, and other retail products under the Zing Pop Culture brand, as well as offers Game Informer magazine, a print and digital gaming publication. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

