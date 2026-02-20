TREES (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of TREES Corporation (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.0331. TREES shares last traded at $0.0333, with a volume of 127,799 shares traded.

TREES Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About TREES

(Get Free Report)

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as General Cannabis Corp. and changed its name to Trees Corporation in June 2022. Trees Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TREES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TREES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.