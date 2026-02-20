Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Texas Capital raised Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder I Financial Ventures Group Llc sold 121,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $3,856,153.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,724,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,248,720. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Jiang Yu sold 121,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $3,856,153.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,724,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,248,720. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,982,000 shares of company stock worth $125,625,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNE. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several near?term and long?term EPS estimates (Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2026–2030), trimming expected losses across multiple years (e.g., FY2026 from -$1.37 to -$1.19 and FY2030 from -$3.32 to -$2.89). That reduces future loss expectations and may support the stock’s uptick. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright research note

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. Nano Nuclear Energy has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 7.48.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

