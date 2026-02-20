GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.1111.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on GH Research from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GH Research Trading Down 1.9%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GH Research by 63.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter worth $89,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $822.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.99. GH Research has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

About GH Research

GH Research Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders through the application of psychedelic-inspired compounds. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company focuses on harnessing the unique pharmacology of 5-methoxy-N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and related molecules to address high unmet medical needs in mental health.

The firm’s lead program, GH001, is an inhaled formulation of 5-MeO-DMT that has completed early-stage clinical trials assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy in treatment-resistant depression.

