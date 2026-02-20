NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $273,844,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Global Payments by 480.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,017,000 after buying an additional 889,590 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,124,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,820,000 after buying an additional 560,936 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 778,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 523,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,524,000 after acquiring an additional 523,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $80.24 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $106.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Global Payments from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 10,392 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.42 per share, with a total value of $846,116.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,450.26. The trade was a 21.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $164,122.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,397.58. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and upgraded 2026 guidance: GPN reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $3.18 (vs. ~$3.16 consensus) and raised its FY?2026 EPS guidance to $13.80–$14.00, above Street expectations — a clear driver of the sharp rally. Article Title

Q4 earnings beat and upgraded 2026 guidance: GPN reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $3.18 (vs. ~$3.16 consensus) and raised its FY?2026 EPS guidance to $13.80–$14.00, above Street expectations — a clear driver of the sharp rally. Positive Sentiment: Large shareholder returns: management approved a $2.5B buyback (reports note ~$550M in accelerated repurchases) and declared a quarterly dividend, signaling commitment to return capital and boost EPS. Article Title

Large shareholder returns: management approved a $2.5B buyback (reports note ~$550M in accelerated repurchases) and declared a quarterly dividend, signaling commitment to return capital and boost EPS. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target upgrades: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $105 with an overweight stance (large upside vs. current levels), and other shops nudged targets higher — supporting upside narrative. Article Title

Analyst target upgrades: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $105 with an overweight stance (large upside vs. current levels), and other shops nudged targets higher — supporting upside narrative. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum: GPN recently cleared the 20-, 50- and 200?day moving averages, which traders view as short? and long?term bullish signals. Article Title

Technical momentum: GPN recently cleared the 20-, 50- and 200?day moving averages, which traders view as short? and long?term bullish signals. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views: some firms (e.g., UBS) remain cautious/neutral despite the buyback and guidance, citing conservative outlooks and execution risk. Article Title

Mixed analyst views: some firms (e.g., UBS) remain cautious/neutral despite the buyback and guidance, citing conservative outlooks and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put option activity: a sharp uptick in put buying suggests some investors are hedging or betting on a pullback, which can amplify downward pressure. (No direct article link available for the trade log.)

Unusual put option activity: a sharp uptick in put buying suggests some investors are hedging or betting on a pullback, which can amplify downward pressure. (No direct article link available for the trade log.) Negative Sentiment: Revenue / margin nuances and elevated costs: while EPS grew, revenue was roughly flat year?over?year and certain commentary noted rising expenses — items that temper the optimism and could justify profit?taking. Article Title

Global Payments Profile



Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

