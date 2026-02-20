BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $56.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price target on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.41. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $67.43.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.14). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

