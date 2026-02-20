Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Position Increased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,522 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $31,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DUHP opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

