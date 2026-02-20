Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ROK

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.36 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $329.00 to $448.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $394.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $438.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,728. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total value of $92,039.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,058 shares in the company, valued at $827,151.36. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,531 shares of company stock worth $10,259,637 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,154,000 after buying an additional 309,316 shares during the period. Torrey Payne Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward EPS forecasts and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 estimates (FY2026: 11.81 from 11.64; FY2027: 13.36 from 12.71). They also boosted multiple quarterly estimates (Q2/Q3/Q4 2027 and Q2 2026) while trimming a few quarter forecasts; Zacks still carries a “Hold” rating. Net effect: higher multi?year earnings power in models, which tends to support the share price.

Zacks Research raised several forward EPS forecasts and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 estimates (FY2026: 11.81 from 11.64; FY2027: 13.36 from 12.71). They also boosted multiple quarterly estimates (Q2/Q3/Q4 2027 and Q2 2026) while trimming a few quarter forecasts; Zacks still carries a “Hold” rating. Net effect: higher multi?year earnings power in models, which tends to support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Customer win / case study — Rockwell announced DLG Group is deploying Rockwell’s Computerized Maintenance Management System to target ~10% downtime reduction. That’s a tangible commercial reference for the software/servicing side of the business and supports recurring revenue upside. Rockwell Automation Announces DLG Group’s Computerized Maintenance Management System Deployment to Drive 10% Downtime Reduction

Customer win / case study — Rockwell announced DLG Group is deploying Rockwell’s Computerized Maintenance Management System to target ~10% downtime reduction. That’s a tangible commercial reference for the software/servicing side of the business and supports recurring revenue upside. Neutral Sentiment: Investor presentation materials posted from Barclays’ Industrial Select Conference (slideshow + transcript). Useful for investors who want management’s strategy and execution commentary, but no new guidance or surprises were reported in the items provided. Conference Transcript Conference Slideshow

Investor presentation materials posted from Barclays’ Industrial Select Conference (slideshow + transcript). Useful for investors who want management’s strategy and execution commentary, but no new guidance or surprises were reported in the items provided. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/positioning caution — a Yahoo Finance piece asks whether it’s “too late” to buy ROK after strong multi?year gains. That kind of thematic article can pressure momentum traders and prompts some investors to lock in profits given ROK’s high P/E (~45) versus historical averages. Is It Too Late To Consider Rockwell Automation (ROK) After Strong Multi?Year Gains?

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.