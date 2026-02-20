Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $417,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079,982 shares of company stock valued at $109,267,889. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity lifted its price target after stronger?than?expected Q4 and faster Gemini adoption, signaling analyst confidence that AI monetization will lift revenue and margins. Canaccord raises PT

Canaccord Genuity lifted its price target after stronger?than?expected Q4 and faster Gemini adoption, signaling analyst confidence that AI monetization will lift revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Big commercial wins and commitments: Alphabet announced a $15B America?India Connect AI/fiber initiative and has new partnerships (Zillow integration with NotebookLM, a tie?up with Sea) that extend Gemini/Cloud into vertical offerings — good for long?term cloud & AI revenue. America-India Connect

Big commercial wins and commitments: Alphabet announced a $15B America?India Connect AI/fiber initiative and has new partnerships (Zillow integration with NotebookLM, a tie?up with Sea) that extend Gemini/Cloud into vertical offerings — good for long?term cloud & AI revenue. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying from notable managers (Appaloosa/Tepper, Altimeter, Viking and others) signals conviction among some large investors that Alphabet is a core AI winner. That buying can support the stock around earnings and execution milestones. Appaloosa boosts stake

Institutional buying from notable managers (Appaloosa/Tepper, Altimeter, Viking and others) signals conviction among some large investors that Alphabet is a core AI winner. That buying can support the stock around earnings and execution milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Gemini consumer demos — e.g., an AI “cricket coach” showcased on CNBC — are positive PR for user engagement but are not immediate revenue drivers; they show product momentum more than financials. CNBC Gemini demo

Gemini consumer demos — e.g., an AI “cricket coach” showcased on CNBC — are positive PR for user engagement but are not immediate revenue drivers; they show product momentum more than financials. Neutral Sentiment: Product cadence: Google launched the $499 Pixel 10a with new AI features — supports consumer distribution of AI but low?end device upgrades are incremental for overall revenue. Pixel 10a launch

Product cadence: Google launched the $499 Pixel 10a with new AI features — supports consumer distribution of AI but low?end device upgrades are incremental for overall revenue. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Alphabet senior exec John Kent Walker disclosed a large sale (~47,574 shares at ~$301.45), which markets often interpret as modestly negative near?term signal. Insider sale filing

Insider selling: Alphabet senior exec John Kent Walker disclosed a large sale (~47,574 shares at ~$301.45), which markets often interpret as modestly negative near?term signal. Negative Sentiment: Multiple funds trimmed Alphabet stakes (including Pershing Square, Longview and others) per recent filings — increased selling from institutions can weigh on intraday liquidity and sentiment. Pershing Square trim

Multiple funds trimmed Alphabet stakes (including Pershing Square, Longview and others) per recent filings — increased selling from institutions can weigh on intraday liquidity and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Security/legal risk: Three engineers were charged with allegedly stealing Google trade secrets and sending data to Iran — a reputational and IP risk that could trigger regulatory scrutiny or operational distractions. Trade-secrets indictment

Security/legal risk: Three engineers were charged with allegedly stealing Google trade secrets and sending data to Iran — a reputational and IP risk that could trigger regulatory scrutiny or operational distractions. Negative Sentiment: Execution risk from supply constraints: Google DeepMind’s CEO warned that a memory?chip shortage is constraining agentic AI research/deployment — could slow rollout cadence or raise costs in the near term. DeepMind supply comment

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $303.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

