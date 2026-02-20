Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Airbus had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $30.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 billion.

Airbus Stock Performance

EADSY stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. Airbus has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60.

Get Airbus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Airbus News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbus beat Q4 EPS expectations (€0.95 vs. €0.88 consensus), showing resilient profitability (net margin ~7%) and a strong ROE, which supports the company’s longer?term earnings profile. Earnings Release

Airbus beat Q4 EPS expectations (€0.95 vs. €0.88 consensus), showing resilient profitability (net margin ~7%) and a strong ROE, which supports the company’s longer?term earnings profile. Positive Sentiment: CEO Guillaume Faury said Airbus can develop a fighter alone if needed, signaling strategic and technical independence that could protect future defense revenues and reduce program?execution risk if European partners falter. Airbus CEO comments

CEO Guillaume Faury said Airbus can develop a fighter alone if needed, signaling strategic and technical independence that could protect future defense revenues and reduce program?execution risk if European partners falter. Neutral Sentiment: Airbus said it would back a “two?fighter” split solution for the troubled FCAS programme if governments request it — pragmatic politics that may preserve some program value but also indicates project complexity and uncertain timelines. FCAS split solution

Airbus said it would back a “two?fighter” split solution for the troubled FCAS programme if governments request it — pragmatic politics that may preserve some program value but also indicates project complexity and uncertain timelines. Negative Sentiment: Major headwind: Airbus warned of significant engine shortages from RTX’s Pratt & Whitney, capping A320 monthly output at about 70–75 aircraft and forcing a softer production target. That directly reduces near?term deliveries and revenue recognition. Pratt engine shortfalls

Major headwind: Airbus warned of significant engine shortages from RTX’s Pratt & Whitney, capping A320 monthly output at about 70–75 aircraft and forcing a softer production target. That directly reduces near?term deliveries and revenue recognition. Negative Sentiment: Airbus softened its full?year delivery/production guidance (targets ~870 deliveries for 2026), below street estimates — a sign management expects weaker near?term top?line momentum and increased competitive pressure from Boeing. Reporting on the guidance and supply?chain impact: Reuters, WSJ, Globe & Mail, CNBC. Softened output goal WSJ coverage CNBC coverage

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company’s activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.