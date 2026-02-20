Citizens Jmp Lowers Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $35.00

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.10% from the company’s current price.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

