Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Bausch + Lomb’s conference call:

Reported record Q4 revenue of $1.405 billion and full?year revenue of $5.101 billion , with Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $330 million (up 27%) and a 23.5% EBITDA margin, highlighting strong operating leverage.

2026 guidance calls for full?year revenue of (5%–7% constant?currency growth) and Adjusted EBITDA of , implying continued margin expansion toward the company’s multi?year targets. MIEBO drove blockbuster growth (FY revenue $316 million , Q4 $112 million , prescriptions >2 million) and management now sees peak sales potential exceeding $600 million , underpinning dry?eye momentum.

drove blockbuster growth (FY revenue , Q4 , prescriptions >2 million) and management now sees peak sales potential exceeding , underpinning dry?eye momentum. Pipeline and R&D milestones progressed: CE Mark submission for the Silera femtosecond laser expected soon and a first external study of a new bioactive contact?lens material met expectations, keeping a 2028 launch timeline on track but still subject to further trials.

Pipeline and R&D milestones progressed: CE Mark submission for the femtosecond laser expected soon and a first external study of a new bioactive contact?lens material met expectations, keeping a 2028 launch timeline on track but still subject to further trials. Surgical business recovery post?enVista recall: company says it returned to prior market levels ahead of plan, with premium IOLs up ~20% in Q4, supporting higher?margin mix in implantables.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

