Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,855,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.47% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $2,044,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $314.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $363.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,490,496.05. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $6,609,091. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

