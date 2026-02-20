Head-To-Head Comparison: D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) versus Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Bumble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -19.82% 10.85% 5.49% D-Wave Quantum -1,651.81% -97.58% -71.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and D-Wave Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bumble and D-Wave Quantum”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $1.07 billion 0.31 -$557.01 million $1.12 2.60 D-Wave Quantum $8.83 million 785.61 -$143.88 million ($1.35) -13.89

D-Wave Quantum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bumble. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bumble and D-Wave Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 4 11 0 0 1.73 D-Wave Quantum 1 1 14 0 2.81

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 57.80%. D-Wave Quantum has a consensus price target of $38.21, suggesting a potential upside of 103.73%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Bumble.

Summary

Bumble beats D-Wave Quantum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2006 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

